Chesterfield man's warning to bike owners after early-morning incident

A Chesterfield man is urging bike owners to be vigilant after an incident in the town this morning.

Reece Mitchell said someone tried to steal his bike from his girlfriend's house on Derby Road at around 5.45am.

Reece explained: "I got woken up by my girlfriend's mum saying, 'your bike is getting nicked'.

"She shouted out of the window to see if that would spook them and it did.

"They slammed my bike down to the floor and ran off."

Click here for Derbyshire Constabulary advice on how to keep your bike safe.