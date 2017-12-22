Chesterfield man’s new book explores history of old star-studded cabaret club in Whittington Moor

If you enjoy a trip down memory lane then John Cuttriss’s book is a must-read for you.

For the 79-year-old Chesterfield man, of Ludham Close, has put together a well researched account on the Carlton Cabaret Club, based on Duke Street in Whittington Moor, during the 1960s.

The venue was one of the first of its kind outside of London and attracted stars such as comedian Bernie Clifton, American singer Johnnie Ray, entertainer Bob Monkhouse and actress Diana Dors.

The club was bought by three men in 1960 and went on to be used for ballroom dancing, gambling and dining with men dressed in smart suits and women wearing posh frocks.

The 350-page account took John, who has published two other books, seven years to research and write, and included the use of the Derbyshire Times archives to help piece it together.

It explores John’s own experiences of the club, the famous faces who performed there and the social changes that took place throughout its period before it closed in 1973.

“It will bring back a lot of memories for a lot of people,” John said.

“It was the first of its kind to be opened outside of London West End.

“I went there with my wife.”

To buy the book, priced £19.99, call John on 01246 275110 or the publisher, Full Point Associates, on 01709 231 317.