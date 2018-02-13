Chesterfield man's hilarious gig ticket blooper leaves him feeling a bit 'red'

Imagine the scene.

You've booked tickets to go and see one of your favourite bands in a different country and you've been looking forward to it for a very long time.

But just a couple of days before the gig, you realise you've made one almighty blooper to leave you a tad red-faced.

Well, step forward Chesterfield man Duncan Robb.

For he had booked tickets to go and see rock band the Red Hot Chili Peppers in Belfast with his partner for a Christmas present.

However, a couple of days before they were due to set off, it came to light that Duncan had in fact booked tickets to see a band with a very similar name - the Red Hot Chili Pipers - who happen to be 'the most famous bag pipe band on the planet'.

Thankfully, Duncan and his partner saw the funny side and still went to watch the gig anyway.

In a tweet shared more than 1,300 times, Duncan wrote: "Still can’t believe we’ve flown over to Belfast not for the @ChiliPeppers but to see the ‘worlds best bagpipe band’ @chillipipers ... thought I’d got a rate good deal on tickets n’all. Had a nightmare."

Replying to his followers on the social media site, Duncan said: "Was a mixture between disbelief, shock and hilarity. How could I have been so stupid? Hopefully we will get to see the real Chilli Peppers some day."

When someone asked him if he enjoyed their performance, he wrote back: "It was an experience haha.. couldn’t believe the variety of songs they could play!"