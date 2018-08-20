Chesterfield man dies after motorbike crash

A Chesterfield man has died after a collision at the weekend.

Police were called to a crash on Losk Lane in Palterton at around 12.50am on Sunday.

On arrival, Craig Pritchard, 28, from Bramley Vale, was found with fatal injuries and pronounced dead at the scene.

A 28-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries and remains in hospital and a 30-year-old man suffered injuries but has now been discharged from hospital.

No other vehicles were involved.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police, quoting the reference number 18000393882, by calling 101, or filling in the form online at www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.