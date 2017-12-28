Chesterfield man charged with terrorism offence

Two men - including one from Chesterfield - have been charged with terrorism offences.

Andi Sami Star, 31, of Sheffield Road, Chesterfield, has been charged with one offence of engaging in the preparation of an act of terrorism, contrary to section five of the Terrorism Act 2006.

Farhad Salah, 22, of Brunswick Road, Sheffield, has been charged with one offence of engaging in the preparation of an act of terrorism, contrary to section five of the Terrorism Act 2006.

Both men will appear before Westminster Magistrates' Court via video-link tomorrow.

The two suspects were among four men arrested in Derbyshire and South Yorkshire on Tuesday last week following an investigation led by Counter Terrorism Policing North East (CTPNE), supported by police forces in Derbyshire and South Yorkshire.

A third man, a 36-year-old from Burngreave in Sheffield, remains in custody.

A fourth man, a 41-year-old from Meersbrook in Sheffield, was released without charge on Saturday.

A CTPNE spokesman said: "Derbyshire Constabulary and South Yorkshire Police continue to work closely with their partners and communities to reassure local people and protect the public.

"If you see or hear something which could be terrorist related, act on your instincts and call the police in confidence on 0800 789 321.

"In an emergency, dial 999."