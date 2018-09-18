Chesterfield man charged with taking an 80-year-old man's bag in a Worksop library

A Chesterfield man has been charged with taking an 80-year-old man's bag at a Worksop library.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: "We were called to the library in Memorial Avenue at around 5pm last Wednesday ( September 12) to reports that an 80-year-old man had his bag stolen after he left it on a table to return a book. The bag contained a large amount of money."

Gareth Larner, 35, of Bellhouse Lane in Staveley, Chesterfield was arrested yesterday and subsequently charged with theft.

He’s due to appear before Mansfield Magistrates today (Tuesday September 18).