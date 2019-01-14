Chesterfield man charged after 'serious attack' in town

A Chesterfield man has been charged after what police described as a 'serious assault' in the town centre over the weekend.

The alleged attack happened in Stephenson Place at around 1.15am on Saturday.

A 62-year-old man remains in hospital with head injuries.

Paul Holmes, 47, of Chepstow Close, Grangewood, has been charged with assault occasioning grievous bodily harm and appeared at Chesterfield magistrates' court this morning.

He has been released on bail to appear at crown court at a later date.