Chesterfield man awarded British Empire Medal for services to community

A Chesterfield man has been honoured with a British Empire Medal (BEM).

Mike Tye, 72, of Holmewood, was awarded the medal for services to the community of Heath and Holmewood, where he has lived for 50 years.

Mike Tye pictured with his wife Sandy and daughter Jo, and the Lord Lieutenant of Derbyshire William Tucker, after receiving his BEM at the St. Albans Parish Centre in Holmewood on Tuesday.

Among his many contributions to the area include organising carnivals, the planning and building of a community centre and his role as a parish councillor. Mr Tye has also been a governor at Heath School and currently works at St Alban's Tuesday Lunch Club.

He was presented with the medal by the Lord Lieutenant of Derbyshire, William Tucker, on Tuesday at St Albans Parish Centre in Holmewood.

“To say I am proud would be an understatement – it is not everyday that you are given an honour by Her Majesty the Queen,” he said.

"It is not often that you are able to have Her Majesty’s representative in your local community and Mr Tucker was really great. It was so pleasing that so many members of the local community, along with friends and family, could enjoy the day with me."

Mike Tye being presented with his British Empire Medal.

He added: "It’s a great village to live in and there are some smashing people who live there.