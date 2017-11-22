Chesterfield man avoids jail after damaging roof in 12-hour police stand-off

A Chesterfield man who was the subject of a tense 12-hour aerial stand-off with police has pleaded guilty to damaging a woman’s roof.

Daniel James Walsh, 27, of Cordwell Avenue, Chesterfield, climbed on to a roof on Heaton Street, Brampton, in the early hours of Tuesday, October 3. Police were subsequently called following a report of a ‘concern for safety’ at the address.

When they arrived they found Walsh on the roof.

A police cordon was set up on the road and a specialist negotiating team was called for.

Officers spoke to the man for several hours before successfully persuading him down.

The road was completely cordoned off until around 1pm the next day. When he was safely down, Walsh was arrested on suspicion of causing damage to the roof of a house.

A second charge of damage to another roof on the same street was subsequently dropped.

At Chesterfield magistrates’ court on Thursday, November 16, Walsh pleaded guilty to damaging the roof of a residential house on Heaton Street.

He was given a community order of 200 hours’ unpaid work, to be carried out in the next 12 months.

The community sentence was reduced by the court from 300 hours to 200 hours on account of Walsh’s early guilty plea.

He must also pay compensation of £2,620, and agreed to pay this off at a rate of £20 per week.