Chesterfield law firm BRM Solicitors opens new office

A Chesterfield law firm has opened an office in one of the last upmarket blocks in Sheffield city centre.

BRM Solicitors of Chesterfield has moved 10 staff into the third floor of Steel City House on West Street.

BRM directors, from left, Adrian Sheehan, Alastair Reid and Sarah Rowland

The firm is recruiting up to 10 more by the end of the year and the office has room for 50.

The company has also hired Alastair Reid as commercial property director .

BRM director Adrian Sheehan said: “Built on the success and foundations of our thriving Chesterfield HQ, this new office reflects the firm’s ambitions for expansion and future acquisitions.

“Alastair is an incredibly experienced commercial property lawyer having worked for many years for large national and international law firms.

“Regarded for his strength across acquisition, development, funding and portfolio work, his skills are aligned with the continued growth of BRM.”

Alastair Reid has worked in Manchester and at Taylor and Emmet in Sheffield.

He is joined by new hires Liz Henwood and James Parden in commercial litigation and corporate lawyers Trevor Bird and Damini Sharma.

BRM with the collective help of landlord Steel City House Limited’ and a fit out by Universal Office Products’ have transformed their office back to its former glory with a more modern edge.

The firm will be having an official launch later this year.