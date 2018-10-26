'Chesterfield is appalled by the uneducated moron who racially abused Dion Dublin'

People of Chesterfield have told of their shock and disgust after former Premiership footballer Dion Dublin said he was racially abused in the town.

The ex-Manchester United and England player tweeted about the incident, which happened on Thursday.

Now a TV presenter, Mr Dublin added that the racist responsible was a woman in her late 20s or early 30s.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said the force was 'keen' to hear from Mr Dublin so the offence could be investigated and urged him to call officers.

The Derbyshire Times has asked Mr Dublin's agent for a comment.

'A disgrace to the good name of our town'

Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins said: "What happened to Dion was appalling.

"It's deeply concerning that there are still idiots out there who say things like that.

"They are a disgrace to the good name of our town."

A spokesperson for Chesterfield Interfaith Forum added: "We are shocked and saddened by the news that Dion Dublin has met with such abuse in Chesterfield.

"Racism is antithetical to all of our faiths, it is completely unacceptable.

"We would call on all those of faith, or of no faith, to stand up to racism wherever they see it."

Some of the social media reaction

Responding to Mr Dublin on Twitter, @chesterfielduk said: "So sorry to hear you were subjected to this in our town. Not acceptable in any way."

@editgirl1 said: "Disgusted in my hometown. Chesterfield is so much better than that, and that reaction does not reflect the values of most people in the town. Please come back for a visit - don't let that be our impression on you!"

@a44bucko said: "Dion, you broke our hearts at Wembley in 1990, but you didn't deserve to be subjected to this in my town. Disgusting behaviour and not a true reflection of the town and the majority living there."

@Stuart88T said: "I am so sorry and ashamed of my town. My mate is from the Gambia and has always told me he loves Chesterfield and feels safe from abuse here. Don't let one disgusting person stop you feeling welcome in our town."

@henrywinter said: "Horrified to hear what happened, Dion. Disgusting that there are still these dinosaurs around. Education key."

Commenting on Facebook, many people criticised the racist responsible.

Kate Bodell said: "One small-minded, uneducated moron bringing down a whole town."

Charlotte Mason said: "Pathetic woman, there is no place for racism in 2018!"

Jane Lynn Turner said: "We are not all like that."

Mandy Jayne Kuchta said: "One bad apple don't spoil the tree."

Margaret Millar said: "I hope all the messages of support are passed back to Dion and he knows the majority of the people who live in Chesterfield are appalled."

Dawny Doodar said: "I love Dion. It's about time some people grew up. Totally unacceptable."

Bali Kaur added: "I have lived here for 17 years and from time to time I still experience this s***e. It's never going to go away."