Chesterfield illustrator banned from Etsy after making Mother's Day card featuring ISIS teen Shamima Begum

A Chesterfield-based illustrator has been banned from an online marketplace - after he made a Mother's Day card featuring Shamima Begum.

Samuel Hague, who created the above card, is no longer allowed to use Etsy.

Ms Begum left the UK to join the Islamic State group in Syria aged 15 and now wants to return to Britain.

Samuel - who insists his cards are still available via his website - has tweeted a screenshot of a message from Etsy which states: "I'm getting in touch to inform you that Etsy has elected to revoke your account privileges permanently due to your shop's repeat violations of our Prohinited Items Policy.

"While Etsy encourages sellers to express their personal views and ideas in their listings, we do not permit items or listings that promote, suport or glorify hatred.

"We also prohibit items that promote, support or glorify acts of physical or sexual violence against individuals or groups."

The Derbyshire Times has asked Samuel for a comment.