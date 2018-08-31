Chesterfield Hotel building to go up for auction

The historic Chesterfield Hotel building is to go up for auction, the Derbyshire Times has learned.

The Malkin Street property will go under the hammer in an online auction on Wednesday, October 17.

A spokesperson for Prestige Hotels (Midlands) Ltd - which bought the iconic building for £900,000 last year - said: "It's going up for auction and we're going to see what the outcome is."

In May, the Derbyshire Times revealed that Chesterfield Borough Council had applied to the D2N2 organisation for a grant to buy and demolish the huge property and then redevelop the site as part of HS2 plans.

Last November, a spokesperson for Prestige Hotels (Midlands) Ltd told the Derbyshire Times that the company had spent nearly £120,000 on repair and refurbishment work on the 141-year-old building.

Several members of the public rented rooms at the 73-room property, which is now vacant.

Chesterfield Hotel, formerly the Station Hotel, opened in 1877 and closed in 2015, making it one of the town's longest-running businesses.

Over the years, it was a venue for thousands of occasions - including weddings, birthday celebrations and Christmas parties - and was a major employer.

It has exchanged hands many times in its history.

The hotel shut more than three years ago after the company which previously owned the building went bust.