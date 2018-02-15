Chesterfield headteacher leaves post immediately for 'personal reasons'

A Chesterfield headteacher has left his post with immediate effect for 'personal reasons'.

Steven Horsley is no longer leading St Peter and St Paul School in Brambling House, Hady Hill.

Kerrie Spiby, director of operations at the school, told the Derbyshire Times today: "Mr Horsley has left for personal reasons.

"It's nothing to do with the school.

"He asked if he could leave with immediate effect and the school respected that."

She said that a new headteacher had not yet been appointed.

"Several arrangements are currently in place," she added.

St Peter and St Paul School was established in 1944 and has been educating children in and around Chesterfield for the last 70 years.

Its website states: "As a proudly non-selective school for children aged four to 11, we aim to deliver an excellent education for our children and to unlock and fulfil the potential of every child, truly providing an investment for life.

"We are a school with a strong family feel and traditional values, where academic rigour and high expectations underpin all we do.

"Inspirational and highly-qualified teaching staff deliver classroom-based teaching to small class sizes."