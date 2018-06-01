Chesterfield half marathon will be ‘bigger and better than ever’, say organisers

Organisers of the 2018 Redbrik Chesterfield Half Marathon say this year’s race will be ‘bigger and better than ever’.

The event, which in its first year attracted more than 800 runners, will take place on Sunday, October 21 at 9.30am – and will start and finish in Queen’s Park.

Chesterfield half marathon route for 2018

This year’s route features several changes following feedback from runners, council leaders and event partners.

John Timms, event director, said: “We’re building on the route to not only provide an enhanced experience for our runners, but also provide easier movement for traffic, to keep the people of Chesterfield moving around the town as much as possible.

“It also offers more opportunities for people to come and watch the event, with more time spent in the town centre and Queen’s Park. Friends and family can easily see runners a few times within walking distance of the start.

“We’re really excited about this year’s event and we can’t wait until it starts.”

The race begins with a new first-mile route before runners head through the town centre to be cheered on by the crowds in the market place and looping around the town’s famous Crooked Spire and southwards onto the A617.

Runners will then get a unique opportunity of running along the dual carriageway before heading for Hasland Road and coming back towards the town centre - passing the halfway point in Hasland.

The runners will then have another chance to lap up the atmosphere of the busy crowds as they head back towards the town centre and out onto Chatsworth Road.

They then head towards charity partner Ashgate Hospicecare, before looping back onto Chatsworth Road and heading for the finish line in Queen’s Park.

The 1km Fun Run will also take place during the main event in Queen’s Park with further details to be confirmed for the half marathon’s other events – the Peak FM Five Mile Run and the Wellbeing Challenge – in due course.

Entries remain open for the half marathon, which is being held in aid of Ashgate Hospicecare, Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice and other good causes.

- For more information about the race and events on the day, visit http://redbrikchesterfieldhalf.com/.