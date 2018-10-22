Chesterfield Half Marathon organisers hail this year’s event a ‘huge success’

Organisers of the Redbrik Chesterfield Half Marathon have hailed this year’s event as a ‘huge success’.

Around 1,500 people pounded the town’s streets in the main half marathon, the Peak FM Five Mile Run and the 1km Blachford Fun under blue skies on Sunday morning.

Runners taking part in the Redbrik Chesterfield Half Marathon on Sunday.

The event helped to raise thousands of pounds for good causes including charity partners Ashgate Hospicecare and North Aston-based Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice.

Event director John Timms said: “We were incredibly happy with this year’s turnout to the event, which was a huge success, and even happier that the sun decided to keep shining after ‘testing’ conditions in 2017.

“I’d like to personally congratulate everyone who took part, volunteered or contributed to making the Redbrik Chesterfield Half Marathon a huge success once more.

“I’d also like to highlight the fantastic work of more than 200 volunteers, who gave up their free time to help keep everything running smoothly and assist runners and the general public. Without them, this event would not have enjoyed this level of success.”

CLICK HERE: Can you spot yourself in our Chesterfield Half Marathon round up?

Gary Gregory was the first to finish in a new Redbrik Half record of 1:14:58, while the fastest female was Nicola Holland in a time of 1:26:26.

The fastest male in the Peak FM Five Mile Run was John Sanderson in 0:29:19, with Cath Lee close behind as the fastest female in 0:39:40.

Meanwhile, Jacob Jones was the fastest boy in the Blachford Fun Run and Elizabeth Medd was the fastest girl.

More than 10 organisations also took part in the first Pronto Paints Wellbeing Challenge, a group entry into the Redbrik Chesterfield Half Marathon which includes registration into each of the event’s three elements.

Mark Ross, director at headline sponsor Redbrik, said: “I took part in the event myself for the second time and I though I may be biased in saying this, it was by far the best Chesterfield Half Marathon yet.

“We’re incredibly proud to play a big role in the event, and I’m thrilled to see that so many people turned out to support it.

“It’s great that so much was raised by the event for good causes too, which is what the Redbrik Chesterfield Half Marathon is all about. So many people will have such incredible stories to tell.

“After we’ve all had a hard-earned rest, all eyes will now turn to 2019, and with entries open already and special discounts for those who took part this year, we’re already incredibly excited to see where this event can go next.”