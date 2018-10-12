Chesterfield half marathon: Marshals needed to help with this year's event

Organisers of Chesterfield Half Marathon are appealing for people to help marshal this year's event.

The event, which raises money for charities including Ashgate Hospicecare, takes place on Sunday October 21.

More than 1,000 people have registered to take part this year's event, with marshals being stationed at various points around the route. They will help and support runners, local residents and spectators.

Anyone aged 18 or over who is interested in volunteering at the Redbrik Chesterfield Half Marathon should contact the events team at Ashgate Hospicecare on 01246 233404 or email events@ashgatehospicecare.org.uk.