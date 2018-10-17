Chesterfield Half Marathon 2018- full details of road closures and parking restrictions ahead of Sunday’s major event

Drivers are being warned of major traffic disruption in Chesterfield, when runners hit the road on Sunday for the Redbrik Half Marathon.

Thousands of people will take to the streets for the event, raising money for some very good causes.

Chesterfield half marathon route for 2018

To protect those taking part, there will be a number of road closures - as well as parking restrictions - across the town.

READ MORE: Chesterfield half marathon 2018: Everything you need to know

Roads closed during the race will be:

Boythorpe Avenue - closed from 6am to 2pm

Runners in the Chesterfield Half Marathon will hit the streets on Sunday

Boythorpe Road - closed from 9am to 10.15am

Park Road - closed from 8.30am to 10.30am

West Bar Roundabout - closed from 8.30am to 11am

West Bar Roundabout (outside lane Chatsworth Road) - West Bars - closed from 8.30am to 2pm

A619 Markham Road (West Bar to South Place) - closed from 8.30am to 11am

Wheatbridge Road - closed from 8.30am to 2pm

West Bars - closed from 8.45am to 1.30pm

South Place - closed from 8.45am to 11.30am

New Beetwell Street (South Place to West Bars) - closed from 8.45am to 11am

Church Way - closed from 8.45am to 12noon

Stephensons Place - closed from 8.45am to 12noon

St Mary’s Gate - closed from 8.45am to 12noon

Lordsmill Street - closed from 8.45am to 12noon

Lordsmill Roundabout - closed from 9.20am to 10.39am

Lordsmill Roundabout - A632 - Lordsmill Street - closed from 9.20am to 12.30pm

A617 (Lordsmill Roundabout to Hornsbridge) - closed from 9.20am to 10.51am

A617 (Hornsbridge to Temple Normanton exit) - closed from 6am to 1pm

Hassocky Lane - closed from 5am to 11.30am

Mansfield Road - closed from 6am to 12.30pm

Hasland Road - closed from 6am to 12.30pm

St Leonard’s Drive - closed from 6am to 1pm

Spital Lane - closed from 6am to 1pm

Hady Hill - closed from 8.45am to 3.45pm

Hollis Lane - closed from 8.45am to 1pm

Glumangate - closed from 9.30am to 12.30pm

Rose Hill - closed from 9.30am to 12.30pm

Clarence Road - closed from 9.30am to 12.30 pm

Chatsworth Road - closed from 6am to 4pm

Barker Lane - closed from 6am to 4pm

Old Hall Road - closed from 6am to 4pm

Ashgate Road - closed from 6am to 4pm

Slack Road - closed from 6am to 4pm

Old Road - closed from 6am to 4pm

Parking restrictions will include:

Spital Lane - no parking from 2pm on October 20 to 1.30pm on October 21

St Leonard’s Drive - no parking from 2pm on October 20 to 1.30pm on October 21

Chatsworth Road - no parking from 2pm on October 20 to 2pm on October 21

Clarence Street - no parking from 2pm on October 20 to 2pm on October 21

Ashgate Road - no parking from 2pm on October 20 to 2pm October 21

South Place - no parking from 2pm on October 20 to 2pm on October 21

Hasland Road - no parking from 2pm on October 20 to 2pm on October 21

Mansfield Road - no parking from 2pm on October 20 to 2pm on October 21

A617 - no parking from 2pm on October 20 to 2pm on October 21