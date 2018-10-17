Chesterfield Half Marathon 2018- full details of road closures and parking restrictions ahead of Sunday’s major event

Drivers are being warned of major traffic disruption in Chesterfield, when runners hit the road on Sunday for the Redbrik Half Marathon.
Thousands of people will take to the streets for the event, raising money for some very good causes.
To protect those taking part, there will be a number of road closures - as well as parking restrictions - across the town.
Roads closed during the race will be:
Boythorpe Avenue - closed from 6am to 2pm
Boythorpe Road - closed from 9am to 10.15am
Park Road - closed from 8.30am to 10.30am
West Bar Roundabout - closed from 8.30am to 11am
West Bar Roundabout (outside lane Chatsworth Road) - West Bars - closed from 8.30am to 2pm
A619 Markham Road (West Bar to South Place) - closed from 8.30am to 11am
Wheatbridge Road - closed from 8.30am to 2pm
West Bars - closed from 8.45am to 1.30pm
South Place - closed from 8.45am to 11.30am
New Beetwell Street (South Place to West Bars) - closed from 8.45am to 11am
Church Way - closed from 8.45am to 12noon
Stephensons Place - closed from 8.45am to 12noon
St Mary’s Gate - closed from 8.45am to 12noon
Lordsmill Street - closed from 8.45am to 12noon
Lordsmill Roundabout - closed from 9.20am to 10.39am
Lordsmill Roundabout - A632 - Lordsmill Street - closed from 9.20am to 12.30pm
A617 (Lordsmill Roundabout to Hornsbridge) - closed from 9.20am to 10.51am
A617 (Hornsbridge to Temple Normanton exit) - closed from 6am to 1pm
Hassocky Lane - closed from 5am to 11.30am
Mansfield Road - closed from 6am to 12.30pm
Hasland Road - closed from 6am to 12.30pm
St Leonard’s Drive - closed from 6am to 1pm
Spital Lane - closed from 6am to 1pm
Hady Hill - closed from 8.45am to 3.45pm
Hollis Lane - closed from 8.45am to 1pm
Glumangate - closed from 9.30am to 12.30pm
Rose Hill - closed from 9.30am to 12.30pm
Clarence Road - closed from 9.30am to 12.30 pm
Chatsworth Road - closed from 6am to 4pm
Barker Lane - closed from 6am to 4pm
Old Hall Road - closed from 6am to 4pm
Ashgate Road - closed from 6am to 4pm
Slack Road - closed from 6am to 4pm
Old Road - closed from 6am to 4pm
Parking restrictions will include:
Spital Lane - no parking from 2pm on October 20 to 1.30pm on October 21
St Leonard’s Drive - no parking from 2pm on October 20 to 1.30pm on October 21
Chatsworth Road - no parking from 2pm on October 20 to 2pm on October 21
Clarence Street - no parking from 2pm on October 20 to 2pm on October 21
Ashgate Road - no parking from 2pm on October 20 to 2pm October 21
South Place - no parking from 2pm on October 20 to 2pm on October 21
Hasland Road - no parking from 2pm on October 20 to 2pm on October 21
Mansfield Road - no parking from 2pm on October 20 to 2pm on October 21
A617 - no parking from 2pm on October 20 to 2pm on October 21