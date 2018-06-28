Chesterfield hair salon to hold celebrations for NHS staff next week

A Chesterfield hair salon is to hold three days of celebrations next week to celebrate 70 years of the NHS.

Gigi Browns Hairdressing on Soresby Street will be offering everyone who works for the NHS 70 per cent off any hair and barbering service.

There will be sweet treats and drinks to say a special thank you to NHS staff and everyone who comes will receive 20 per cent off for life.

Appointments can be made for Tuesday from 9am to 7pm, Wednesday from 9am to 4.30pm and Friday from 9am to 3pm.

For more information, call Gigi Browns Hairdressing on 01246 220538.