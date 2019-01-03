Chesterfield Greggs store slammed for not having any vegan sausage rolls

Greggs' vegan sausage roll hit most shelves in the UK today.
A Greggs store in Chesterfield has been criticised for not having any hotly-anticipated vegan sausage rolls.

The company has today launched a vegan version of its legendary sausage roll in UK outlets following strong consumer demand.

However, commenting on Twitter this afternoon, @jak_fletcher said the town's Burlington Street store hasn't yet had a delivery of the much sought-after snacks - and added 'ughhhh!'

Greggs had not responded to a request for comment at the time of publication.