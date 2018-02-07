Chesterfield Greggs shop named the best in the UK

A Greggs shop in Chesterfield has been crowned the Best in the UK.

The Burlington Street shop beat nearly 400 other shops in the region to receive the accolade based on their excellent all round performance during the past 12 months. This has included demonstrating outstanding customer service and excellent shop sales alongside great teamwork.

Now in its eighth year, the competition saw 1,760 Greggs shops across the country compete for the title of ‘Best in the UK’. Shops were awarded points on a monthly basis across a number of categories. Those entering the final rounds of the competition received up to three unannounced visits by regional management teams, as well as CEO Roger Whiteside and retail and people director Roisin Currie, to assess standards.

Shop manager, Mandy Goodlad, said: “I’m absolutely delighted we’ve won! This is a great accomplishment for our team and we’ll continue to do our best in providing an excellent service for our customers.”

Roisin Currie, retail and people director at Greggs, said: “This is an incredible achievement by Mandy and the team. It’s obvious how much they enjoy serving their local community and how committed they are to delivering the highest operational standards consistently.

“This award celebrates the excellent retail standards the team have created, they should all be extremely proud of themselves, just as we are to have them in our business.”