Chesterfield fish and chip restaurant named among best in the UK

A Chesterfield fish and chip restaurant has been named as one of the best in the UK.

The Seafish Industry Authority has ranked Chesters on Sheffield Road in the top 20 of fish and chip restaurants as part of the 2019 National Fish & Chip Awards.

The judging criteria includes menu development and innovation, responsible sourcing policies, staff training and development and marketing and promotional activity.

Shortlisted as semi-finalists, Chesters will now compete for a place in the final and the chance to take home the title of the ‘UK’s best fish and chip restaurant’.

Judges will now make visits to each of the restaurants for mystery dining assessments to decide the top five.

Marcus Coleman, chief executive at Seafish, said: “The best Fish and Chip Restaurant category is a celebration of the highest quality fish and chip restaurant dining experiences in the UK. The industry is perhaps better known for its take away shops; however this category rewards the restaurants that are serving delicious fish and chips as a core menu offering, providing customers with not only a delicious portion of fish and chips, but an excellent dining experience. We have 20 exceptional candidates in the semi-final shortlist and we wish them all good luck in the next round of judging.”

The winner will be announced in January next year.