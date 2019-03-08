Chesterfield firm welcomes three new additions

Well-known Chesterfield law firm has announced its further expansion with a round of new senior appointments.

Spire Walk-based Spencers Solicitors latest recruits are Steve Barke, who joins the firm from Thompsons Solicitors, Lynn Collins and Karen Cawood.

Steve has taken up a role in Spencers highly regarded serious injury team.

He has more than 20 years’ experience of handling complex injury cases of the utmost severity.

In addition, he will also become a key member of the firm’s business development team, devoting part of his time to developing new relationships - particularly within the personal injury sector.

Lynn joins the firm as head of HR support.

Drawing on her wealth of experience across numerous business sectors, as well as heading up Spencers’ own HR department, Lynn will also play a key role in the expansion of the firm’s external HR and employment support service into the regional SME market.

Karen, who joined Spencers towards the end of 2018 and specialises in medical negligence cases, will add further heavyweight litigation experience to the serious injury team at Spencers.

She brings with her more than a decade of experience of handling serious injury and medical negligence cases.

Spencers’ managing director, Rob Landman, said: “We are delighted that Steve, Lynn and Karen have agreed to join Spencers.

“Their experience will add yet further strength and depth to our highly talented team.

“To have been successful in attracting such high calibre professionals, is testament to the ever-growing reputation of Spencers, both on a regional and increasingly, on a national basis too.”