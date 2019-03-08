Chesterfield firm named one of the best companies to work for in Britain

A chartered accountancy which has an office in Chesterfield has been named in the Sunday Times 100 Best Companies to Work For list.

Now in its 19th year, the hard-fought and nationally-celebrated list recognises the very best in employee engagement.

BHP has more than 300 staff, including 31 partners, and has an office on Saltergate.

Over the last 10 years the business has increased turnover from £8m to over £22m.

Louise Allen, head of HR at BHP, said: “This is an extremely proud moment for the team at BHP.

“This is one of the best-known and most prestigious employee engagement rankings in the UK and recognises those companies which truly value and care for employees.

“At BHP, we very much understand that it’s our people who make us who we are.

“We celebrate our employees as individuals and support and encourage them to reach their true potential.”

She said it was this approach that has seen the company grow and thrive over the last 150 years.

“BHP is a ‘people business’ through and through,” she added. “That said we want to be an even better firm and strive to carry on making improvements. We will be using the feedback from the survey to focus our people strategy for the coming year.”

The Sunday Times Top 100 ranks Britain’s best companies to work for based on several criteria around staff satisfaction.

A robust workforce survey includes 70 statements about staff wellbeing, pay and benefits, personal growth, the team, and company leadership.

This results in each company receiving a Best Companies Index (BCI) score, and potential accreditation ranging from ‘Ones to Watch’ right through to three-star status.