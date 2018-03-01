Chesterfield firm cancels event amid snow and gives food to homeless charity

A Chesterfield company has donated food to a homeless charity amid the terrible weather.

The Derbyshire Family Law Group had planned to hold a special event last night to celebrate moving to new offices on Holywell Street.

However, the firm had to cancel the event because of the snow and cold temperatures.

The company had £70 worth of fresh food from Marks and Spencer as well as fresh-baked cupcakes, enough to feed 20 people.

Not wanting it to go to waste, generous staff immediately contacted Saltergate-based Pathways and gave the charity the food.

► It's so very cold out there. If you see a rough sleeper on the streets, please inform Pathways on 01246 498204 or P3's Derbyshire Outreach Team on 0808 1647 753. Thank you.