Chesterfield firm apologises as it 'looks to go into liquidation'

A Chesterfield business has confirmed it is 'looking to go into liquidation' and issued an apology to customers.

Chocolate By Design on Packers Row shut within the last week.

In a statement to the Derbyshire Times, a spokesperson for the company said: "Unfortunately Chocolate By Design is now looking to go into liquidation.

"All we would like to say at this time is that we are sorry for the inconvenience caused by Chocolate By Design closing down.

"Due to poor sales throughout the year we have no option other than to stop trading.

"We are in the process of trying to contact all customers but it would appear by now most of our customers will already know as it has now been published by you.

"We are taking professional advice from third parties in order to resolve the issue in the best ways for everyone.

"For everyone who has paid deposits on bookings, you will be contacted in the near future."

Chocolate By Design's website - which has now been taken down - said the firm offered 'award-winning chocolate, workshops and cakes'.