Chesterfield firefighters find sheds ablaze

Firefighters tackled a number of sheds on fire in Chesterfield during the early hours.

Crews arrived at the scene, to the rear of Hunloke Road, Holmewood at around 2.17am this morning (Wednesday, September 12).

They used two breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets to extinguish the fires.

Derbyshire Police also attended the blaze.

https://www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk/news/doctor-who-reviewed-chesterfield-girl-4-before-sepsis-death-tells-inquest-i-wish-i-had-done-more-1-9344841



https://www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk/news/thousands-sign-petition-against-possible-badger-slaughter-at-chatsworth-1-9344673