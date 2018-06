A woman took herself to Chesterfield fire station to get a ring which had become stuck, cut off.

The woman presented her self yesterday, Wednesday, June 6.

A spokesman for Derbyshire Fire and Rescue said: “Firefighters from Chesterfield Green Watch removed one ring from a females middle right finger at Chesterfield Fire Station.

“This happened at 10:25am this morning and the stop message to confirm the ring was removed came in at 10:51am.”