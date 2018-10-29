Chesterfield FC's Community Trust pays tribute after helicopter crash tragedy at Leicester City

Chesterfield FC's Community Trust has paid tribute to the five people killed in a helicopter crash at Leicester City's King Power Stadium at the weekend.

Saturday's tragic incident claimed the lives of the club's chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, as well as his assistants Kavenporn Punpare and Nusara Suknamai.

The pilot Eric Swaffer and his girlfriend Izabela Roza Lechowicz were also killed.

Chesterfield FC Community Trust has this afternoon tweeted a message of support to Leicester FC, as well as paying tribute in the club's memorial garden.