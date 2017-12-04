Chesterfield FC official charged by FA over transfer paperwork

A Chesterfield FC official has been hit by an FA misconduct charge over the paperwork relating to a recent transfer.

Sally Swain, football secretary at the Proact, has been charged with a breach of FA rule E3.

A club spokesman has confirmed the charge but refused to comment further.

The Derbyshire Times understands the charge relates to an alleged falsification of emails regarding the release of defender Paul McGinn.

McGinn joined Partick Thistle after leaving the Spireites, but his debut for the Scottish Premier League outfit was delayed after an issue with the paperwork.

The Jags announced they had signed the right-back on deadline day, 31st August, ‘subject to clearance’ but he didn’t take to the field until the game against Rangers on 15th September.

Ms Swain, who has worked for the club for over a decade, has until 11th December to respond to the FA charge.