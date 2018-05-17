Chesterfield FC director 'will co-operate with any enquiry' after his son won bet on next Spireites manager appointment

A Chesterfield FC director says he will co-operate fully with any enquiry after his son boasted on social media that he had won money from a bet on the next Spireites manager.

Jordan Carson, the son of club director Ashley Carson, shared a screenshot on his personal Twitter account of his £520 win from a £20 stake on Sky Bet at odds of 25/1 on Martin Allen becoming the new manager. He captioned the tweet 'Love it Marty'.

Allen was appointed the new Spireites manager on Tuesday.

The bet is believed to have been made on May 6 - one day after Allen's then Barnet team beat Chesterfield 3-0.

The Football Association said they are 'aware' of the tweet.

A Chesterfield FC spokesman said: “At the time that the bet was placed, Martin Allen had not been spoken to by the club. Ashley Carson was totally unaware of any bet placed on the new manager and will co-operate fully with any enquiry into the matter.”