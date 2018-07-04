Chesterfield FC chooses Ashgate Hospicecare as charity partner for year

Chesterfield FC has chosen Ashgate Hospicecare as its charity partner for the year.

The Chesterfield hospice, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, has long been supported by the club through various initiatives including player visits and match collections.

Martin Allen, the newly-appointed Chesterfield FC manager, said: "It was very sad and difficult losing both my parents when I was quite young and I have spent a lot of time in a hospice as a result of that.

"The way they were looked after and supported and the care and love they received from all the staff at that hospice was just incredible.

"What a fantastic thing to be lucky enough this year to work alongside everybody at Ashgate Hospicecare and to help the patients and their families.

"I can't wait to visit and meet the patients.

"It’s going to be a great year for Chesterfield FC and it's going to be a great year supporting everybody at the hospice."

Barbara-Anne Walker, chief executive at Ashgate Hospicecare, added: "We feel privileged to have been chosen by Chesterfield FC as their charity of the year.

"We're so grateful for all their support so far and can't wait for more of our patients to meet the players when they come to visit.

"It means so much to people and brings a smile to even our most poorly patients.

"Having the support of Chesterfield FC will not only help to raise awareness of the hospice and what we do but it will also help to raise vital funds to support patients at home and in the hospice to live as well as they can with a life-limiting illness and to support their families through these difficult times."

Ashgate Hospicecare, which is based on Ashgate Road, provides specialist care to adults with a life-limiting illness in their homes, in community settings across north Derbyshire and within the hospice itself.

For more information about Ashgate Hospicecare, visit www.ashgatehospicecare.org.uk