Chesterfield FC are appealing for help to identify a number of people after an incident of pitch encroachment.

The club would like to speak to the people pictured in connection with the incident, which took place at the Proact.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the club's chief executive Graham Bean via email at grahambean@chesterfield-fc.co.uk.

