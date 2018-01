Derbyshire Police caught a driver trying to break into a van who later then failed a roadside drugs test.

The police stopped two occupants of a Ford Focus who were spotted trying to break into a van on Hucknall Avenue, Chesterfield.

Derbyshire Police said: “The driver then failed a drugs for cannabis and both occupants were arrested for going equipped to steal.

“The car has also been seized for being used in crime.”