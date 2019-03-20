Chesterfield doctor helps hundreds of people have access to eye services in India

A Chesterfield doctor has helped hundreds of people in India have access to vital eye services.

Kantilal Jain, who is a consultant ophthalmologist at Chesterfield Royal Hospital, travelled to Rajasthan, India, where he and a team helped around 400 people over two days as part of charity work.

The people they helped do not have easy access to eye services and were in need of cataract operations or glasses.

Mr Jain, who is also a medical director at Lumivision Eye Clinic, said: “I was really, really proud and I am going to go again next year.”

People were able to have their eyes examined for free and Mr Jain said he saw around 120 people by himself.

Of the 400 people who attended, around 50 were listed as needing a cataract operation and 200 needed glasses. Many of the people they helped were aged 50 and above. A Chesterfield Royal Hospital spokesperson said: “We are lucky to have some terrific surgeons, consultants and healthcare professionals. We are immensely proud of Kantilal and his like-minded colleagues for everything they do at the Royal and, as ambassadors for the hospital, they are a credit to their profession.”

And a Lumivision spokesperson said: “We are particularly proud to see our surgeon Mr Jain leading the way in delivering his ophthalmic expertise to help the less fortunate.”