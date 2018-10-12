Chesterfield diamond couple Cath and Pete mark 60 happy years together

A Chesterfield couple who got chatting in a pub at the height of the swinging 60s and have been inseparable ever since are celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary.

Cath and Pete Golby met at The Red Lion on Vicar Lane in 1967 and were married 60 years ago today (October 12) at St Andrew’s Church in Barrow Hill.

The Red Lion has since been demolished but Cath and Pete have fond memories of spending time on Vicar Lane playing darts, dancing and listening to records by musical greats such as The Rolling Stones.

“Things were a lot different back then,’ said Pete. “I used to go out with a ten shilling note and have enough for five pints and my bus fare home!”

The Golby’s attribute their long and happy marriage to be easy-going people.

Cath added: “Strangely, we are complete opposites. I think ‘opposites attract’ is definitely the case here.”

The pair enjoy going away, especially to the seaside town of Whitby which they visit four to five times a year.

They also love spending time with their sons, Simon and Richard, and daughter-in-law Vivienne along with their five grandchildren.

To mark 60 years together, kind Cath and Pete are throwing a party and have asked for donations to Ashgate Hospice, a cause close to the hearts, instead of presents.

The pair will also enjoy another visit to their beloved Whitby next week.

