Chesterfield couple relive shocking ‘neighbour from hell’ ordeal on TV documentary

A foul-mouthed Chesterfield woman who threatened and racially abused her next-door neighbours was the subject of a TV documentary on Thursday evening.

Emma O’Connor was convicted of harassment, harassment with fear of violence, and two counts of racially aggravated harassment after a campaign of hate against neighbours Adrian and Sally Fadzilah.

Her shameful behaviour was originally reported by the Derbyshire Times following a court case in June 2017 and highlighted by Channel 5’s The Nightmare Neighbour Next Door programme last night.

The programme screened mobile phone recordings of O’Connor shouting vulgar language through the wall of her former home in Calow - which included insults of a sexual nature and urging Mrs Fadzilah to kill herself.

During one outburst, O’Connor was heard shouting: “If I hear you orgasm again, I’m coming round there and smash you straight in the face.”

She also made threats to kill Mrs Fadzilah.

O’Connor racially abused soldier Mr Fadzilah, who told the programme that she called him an ‘ISIS terrorist’ and that he ‘murdered people’.

“It was upsetting and it distressed me a lot,” said Mr Fadzilah. “This was just too much for anybody. It took a lot of strength for me not to retaliate.

“I have served around the world with the military. I’ve been subjected to conflicts yet I am in my own house and it made me feel weak in that me, as a man, was being subjected to this and couldn’t do anything about this.”

He also revealed that the campaign of hate by O’Connor had ‘broken him’ and he had received counselling since.

O’Connor was given a 48-week prison sentence - suspended for 12 months - and an indefinite restraining order banning her from contacting Mr and Mrs Fadzilah.

At the time, District Judge Andrew Davison said: “They were appalling offences. This is conduct of a persistent and pro-longed nature causing serious harassment to Mr and Mrs Fadzilah in their own home and there was no where for them to have peace.”

She is now understood to be living with her father in Brimington.

- To watch the documentary, click here.