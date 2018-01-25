Chesterfield council to prepare YouTube videos showing people how to change lightbulbs

Chesterfield Borough Council is to prepare a series of YouTube videos showing how minor DIY repairs can be carried out by tenants.

Currently, tenants have to contact the borough council for small works including changing lightbulbs, unblocking drains and resetting switches.

But under planned changes to tenancy agreements, they will be expected to carry out some repairs for themselves.

A borough council report states: "A series of You Tube videos will be prepared to demonstrate how minor DIY repairs can be undertaken by tenants and a series of DIY classes introduced to which tenants will be invited to attend, if they wish to do so."

The borough council will still carry out some repairs like fixing broken shower curtain rails, repairing security chains and replacing fluorescent tubes and starters.

Emergency repairs such as homes without water or heating will not be affected and these will continue to be dealt with as soon as possible.

It is also planned that routine maintenance work will be carried out within 30 days of it being reported rather than 20 as at present.

Other planned changes include:

► From April 1, tenants will pay their water rates directly to Severn Trent Water rather than paying them to the borough council - although they will still pay their rent and other charges to the authority;

► Tenants will pay their housing rent over 52 weeks rather than over 48 weeks as at present.

Councillor Helen Bagley, the borough council's cabinet member for homes and customers, said: "Without changes such as these we would not be able to make savings and be able to continue to invest in our homes such as new heating, bathrooms or kitchens.

"Emergency repairs will be unaffected by the proposed changes."