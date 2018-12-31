Chesterfield council 'spent over £2k on actor to dress as Paddington Bear for Christmas lights switch-on'

Chesterfield Borough Council reportedly spent £2,195 for an actor to dress up as Paddington Bear during last month's Christmas lights switch-on event in the town.

The figure was obtained by The Sun via a Freedom of Information request.

Chloe Westley, of the Taxpayers' Alliance, said: "Councils need to budget hard and keep costs down."

The Labour-led council had not responded to a request for comment at the time of publication.

At the start of this year, the authority said it needed to make £200,000 in savings during 2018-19.

The council said it had faced a reduction of almost £6million - or 60 per cent - in the amount of funding received from the Government since 2010. By 2020, this funding will cease altogether.