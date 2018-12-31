Chesterfield council 'spent over £2k on actor to dress as Paddington Bear for Christmas lights switch-on'

Chesterfield Borough Council has had to make some tough decisions this year because of budget cuts.
Chesterfield Borough Council has had to make some tough decisions this year because of budget cuts.

Chesterfield Borough Council reportedly spent £2,195 for an actor to dress up as Paddington Bear during last month's Christmas lights switch-on event in the town.

The figure was obtained by The Sun via a Freedom of Information request.

Chloe Westley, of the Taxpayers' Alliance, said: "Councils need to budget hard and keep costs down."

The Labour-led council had not responded to a request for comment at the time of publication.

At the start of this year, the authority said it needed to make £200,000 in savings during 2018-19.

The council said it had faced a reduction of almost £6million - or 60 per cent - in the amount of funding received from the Government since 2010. By 2020, this funding will cease altogether.