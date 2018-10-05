Chesterfield council prosecutes rogue landlord who left family living in unsafe conditions

A rogue landlord has been punished after legal action brought by Chesterfield Borough Council.

Paul Youngman, 56, of Ringwood Road, Poole, was found guilty by Southern Derbyshire magistrates' court of failing to comply with an Improvement Notice served by the council under the Housing Act 2004.

The court heard that an officer found several serious hazards in the property in Staveley during an inspection.

An Improvement Notice was served in October 2017 requiring Youngman to carry out repairs including works to remedy dampness and remove electrical hazards.

The notice was not complied with and the young family living in the property was left in unsafe housing conditions.

Youngman was fined and ordered to pay costs totalling £1,686.

Councillor Chris Ludlow, the council's cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: "This prosecution shows that Chesterfield Borough Council will not tolerate rogue landlords who fail to comply with housing legislation.

"It is simply not acceptable for private tenants to live in unsafe housing conditions."