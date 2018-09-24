Chesterfield council passes plans for nearly 200 affordable new homes

Council chiefs have passed plans for nearly 200 new homes in Poolsbrook.

Chesterfield Borough Council's planning committee gave Nottingham-based housebuilder Gleeson Homes permission to build 175 properties at Erin Road during a meeting last week.

The redundant land will become a mixture of traditionally built two, three and four bedroom homes, all with a garage or driveway and front and rear gardens.

Prices are expected to start from £105,995

Bill Lodder, area manager for Gleeson Homes, said: "We're delighted to have been given permission to develop the site.

"I am sure local people will be pleased to hear that our homes are extremely affordable.

"The Government backed Help to Buy scheme will ensure that many of these homes will be cheaper to buy than local rent levels."

A Gleeson Homes spokesperson added: "Gleeson are looking for reliable, reputable labour and sub-contractors to work on these exciting new homes, including applications from local young people who are interested in the Gleeson Apprenticeship Scheme."

For more information, visit www.gleeson-homes.co.uk