Chesterfield council issues statement after ants found in drink from town KFC

Chesterfield Borough Council has issued a statement after ants were found in a drink ordered from a fast food chain in the town.

As reported yesterday, Jayne and Leanne Bellamy, who live in Newbold, visited the KFC drive-thru at Lockoford Lane last week and discovered the insects in their Pepsi.

READ MORE: 'DISGUSTING': Ants found in Pepsi bought from Chesterfield KFC



Councillor Chris Ludlow, the council's cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: "We hadn't received any complaints regarding the incident at KFC that has been posted on social media.

"However, while we weren't previously aware of it we did, by coincidence, carry out a routine environmental health inspection at those premises yesterday.

"During our visit we checked the pest control records as normal and found the company had brought in a pest control company to deal with an issue of ants near their drinks machine. The action taken to resolve the problem was as we would expect and our inspection of the premises found no continuing problems.

"It is not uncommon in periods of warm weather for ants to appear and if that situation happens we expect businesses to deal with such incidents quickly and using the correct pest control professionals. That has been done in this case."

A KFC spokesperson said of the ants: "We're really surprised to hear about this and, despite the recent warm weather, we've received no similar complaints from our other drive-thru customers. That said, we always want our guests to leave with a smile on their face, so we offered Jayne a meal on us the next time she visits."