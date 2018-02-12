Chesterfield council intends to recruit digital communications apprentice

Chesterfield Borough Council intends to recruit a digital communications apprentice.

The apprentice would, among other things, help update and maintain the authority's websites, intranet and social media channels and assist in responding to issues identified by people on the Facebook and Twitter pages of local media.

A council document states: "The apprentice would do an 18-month Level 3 Digital Marketing apprenticeship, which provides training for all elements of the job required.

"While there would be no guaranteed job at the end of the apprenticeship, the skills the apprentice will gain are highly sought by both the council and other employers, leaving the apprentice is a good position to move on to a permanent role.

"Providing sufficient income remains in place it is proposed for the apprenticeship to be continued, with a new starter every two years."

The document adds: "The post would bring considerable external and internal communications benefits by improving the speed with which the website and intranet can be updated, and providing extra capacity to produce videos and update and monitor social media to communicate key messages or support promotional or behavioural change campaigns."

Councillors are expected to approve the creation of the post at a meeting next week.