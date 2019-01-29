Chesterfield council freezes market rents again

Rents for Chesterfield market traders have been frozen for the fourth year running.

Chesterfield Borough Council made the decision after consulting with market traders.

Councillor Steve Brunt, the council’s cabinet member for town centres and visitor economy, said: "Chesterfield's market is a key visitor attraction for the borough which is why we have taken the decision to freeze the rents for traders for the fourth year running.

"To keep up with the rate of inflation, we would have had to increase rents by three per cent each year - but we listened to the concerns of traders that increasing rents may have a negative effect on their business.

"We continue to work with traders and offer incentives including reduced rates for new traders and car parking offers for visitors."