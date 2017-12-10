Chesterfield council approves plans to transform pub into apartments

Plans to convert a pub into new apartments have been passed.

Chesterfield Borough Council this week conditionally approved a planning application to turn the Elm Tree Inn on High Street, Staveley, into 23 apartments.

Applicant Vanessa Zheng said the development will see a number of jobs created during the conversion and construction phase, improve growth for nearby businesses including other pubs and shops and enhance the character of the area.

According to planning documents, the pub was sold in 2015 'due to the fact it was no longer viable'.

The documents adds: "The pub's average weekly takings were approximately £1,500 and for the business to be viable it needed to turnover £6,000 per week.

"The fall in trade over recent years has occurred due to the smoking ban, the recession and completion from other pubs in the area."

Design documents state: "The internal redesign of the public house has been formulated to provide seven flats with a mix of two-three bedrooms and the extension will provide two additional large three-bedroom flats.

"The new buildings will provide 16 flats with a mix of between one to three bedrooms."

The developments will also include a bin store, a bike store for up to 22 bicycles and an internal court yard.