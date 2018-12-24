Chesterfield Co-op funeral care collect chocolate treats for children in hospital over Christmas

More than a hundred selection boxes have been donated to the children’s ward at Chesterfield Royal Hospital thanks to a campaign by the town’s branch of the Co-operative Funeral Care.

Rebecca Tustin, funeral arranger at the Newbold branch, joined Mayor of Chesterfield Councillor Stuart Brittain to present the chocolate treats to hospital staff on Friday (December 21)- just in time for Christmas.

Around a hundred selection boxes were donated by Chesterfield residents and business who have used Co-operative Funeral Care services, such as Ashgate Hospice, with Brimington Crematorium donating money so Rebecca could purchase even more gifts for poorly children staying at the hospital over the festive period.

Rebecca said she had received an ‘amazing’ response to the campaign.

A spokesman for Chesterfield Royal Hospital said: “In total we had 196 selection boxes, 22 boxes of Maltesers, six giant bags of sweets, three large bags of Celebrations chocolates, two boxes of biscuits and a partridge in a pear tree.”