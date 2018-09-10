Chesterfield Cindrella drop-out Roxanne Pallett accused of more ‘drama queen’ antics on Celebrity Island

Disgraced Chesterfield Cinderella drop-out Roxanne Pallett has been branded ‘pathetic’ due to her ‘unbearable’ behaviour on Celebrity Island.

The Emmerdale actress stepped down from her upcoming Chesterfield panto role last week after attracting widespread criticism for accusing Ryan Thomas of ‘deliberately punching’ her on Celebrity Big Brother.

She subsequently walked out of the show and apologised for ‘getting it wrong’- but the small screen is yet to see the last of her antics.

Before filimg Celebrity Big Brother Roxanne took part in Celebrity Island, which aired last night (Sunday, September 9).

Viewers were once again outraged by the star’s ‘dramatic’ behaviour during a scene where she swam out to sea to catch fish for the group and screamed theatrically for help after getting her feet stuck in a fishing net.

She continued to have breakdowns during the show, telling her co-stars she thought her shrivelled feet were a sign of the start of trenchfoot.

She left the Island after claiming the smell of smoke from a bonfire was giving her flashbacks to a house fire she was in 20 years ago.

“Being here is just damaging, I cannot cope, enough is enough,” she said.

Viewers once again took to Twitter to make their feelings on the actress known.

Jack Frost said: “Roxanne Pallett is just a quitter and waste of money, wish she would get lost.”

You won't go to the ball- Roxanne stepped down from the title role in Chesterfield's upcoming panto Cinderella last week.

But another user wrote: “I think this whole RoxannePallett thing has gone way too far and we are now witnessing public bullying of a woman who is unstable and probably has #bpd and #munchausens.”

