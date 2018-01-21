Chesterfield Champion tells why town is a great place to live, work and socialise

My name is Natalie Randall, I’m 23 and I’m a digital marketing apprentice at In The Works PR. I’ve lived in Chesterfield for most of my life and am very glad to be working for a local, independent, growing company.

My role in the company combines lots of different areas of PR – from writing press releases, to creating and maintaining websites, and organising and attending networking events for clients. In The Works PR was established in 2011 and has recently moved to larger premises on Sheffield Road.

1. What do you like best about living in Chesterfield and why?

I was born in Oxfordshire, but grew up in Chesterfield. It’s surrounded by beautiful countryside, has an incredible food and drink scene, and a real sense of entrepreneurial spirit. 2. What are your favourite ways to spend your free time in Derbyshire?

On the odd occasion that the British weather is pleasant, I love spending time in the Peak District, exploring the countryside and open spaces. When it is miserable, it’s the perfect excuse to hole up in a warm pub restaurant.

3. Where is your favourite place to shop locally?

The town centre is always my first stop, because if the countless local, independent shops don’t have something to suit, the market will, and I believe in putting money into local businesses first.

4. What is your favourite hidden gem in Chesterfield and why?

McGregor’s Pond is somewhere that I spent countless days at during my teenage years, reading by the pond and climbing trees. Few people seem to know about it, so it’s often a lovely quiet spot during the summer.

5. What are the positives about running a business here?

I think that Chesterfield is unique because the business community is so well connected, through projects such as Destination Chesterfield, that start-up businesses have an incredible support network from the word go. Combine this with our physical location and transport links, and it’s the perfect place to run a business.

6. What new development in the area excites you most?

Chesterfield Waterside is a development which I’m really excited for – it has the opportunity to visually transform the entrance to the town from the train station, the image that we portray as a town to our visitors by rail is vital in our success as a tourist destination. The inclusion of a new hotel on this development will also help to get the people that are visiting staying overnight, which will pump more business into the local food and drink scene too.

7. What do you believe Chesterfield needs but doesn’t yet have?

The upcoming developments such as Chesterfield Waterside, Peak Resort and Northern Gateway all add things that the town has been needing for a while. With HS2 around the corner too, I think that everything we need is well on its way.