Chesterfield care home group go to great heights to raise funds for stroke charity

A determined team from Chesterfield care home group has raised more than £1,000 for the Stroke Association after climbing one of the UK’s tallest mountains.

Staff from Hill Care group’s head office, on St Mary’s Gate, scaled Snowdon as part of an ongoing fundraising campaign for the charity.

They have so far collected £1,410 in sponsorship after conquering the 1,085m Welsh mountain.

They join Hill Care’s 38 homes across the north of England in raising funds for the Stroke Association throughout 2018.

Wendy Waddicor, managing director of Hill Care Group, said: “The Stroke Association is our nominated charity this year and all our homes have been working hard to raise as much as possible.

“The head office team took advantage of a recent break in the weather to climb Snowdon and have so far raised a brilliant amount for the charity.

“We’re so proud of all them for reaching the summit – no easy feat – and hopefully it will inspire others to take on their own fundraising challenges.”