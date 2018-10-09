Chesterfield car garage employee in trouble after using customer's vehicle...while banned

An employee of a Chesterfield car garage is going to have some explaining to do today.

Last night Derbyshire Roads Police stopped a vehicle in Chesterfield.

After carrying out checks, officers found the car did not belong to the person driving it.

To the surprise of the police, it turned out the person using the car was an employee of a garage and the vehicle belonged to a customer.

It gets worse.

The employee is disqualified from driving and has no insurance.

The car was seized.

Derbyshire Roads Police said on Twitter: "Fantastic customer service, sure the owner will be delighted to have to collect it from our recovery garage. #Seized #Awkward."